Congress fact finding committee to submit report on JNU

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) A day after the Congress fact finding team visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the four-member team will submit its report to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi. The report will also be discussed during the party's top decision making body CWC meeting on Friday.

The four-member fact finding team led by former Congress MP and women's wing chief Sushmita Dev, and three student leaders - MP Hibi Eden, student wing National Students Union of India's former President Amrita Dhawan and MP and former JNU Students Union President Syed Nasir Hussain visited the varsity campus on Wednesday afternoon and met the students in the campus over the violence on Sunday, which left about two dozen students injured.

According to party sources, the report of the fact finding team will highlight the role of Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, role of Delhi Police, role of insiders in helping masked mobs to enter the campus and role of some professors of the varsity. They said that the report of the fact finding committee will also be discussed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The Congress interim President has already condemned the violence in the JNU campus on Sunday. In her statement Sonia Gandhi had demanded a judicial inquiry into the JNU violence. "The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with India's youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU and demand an independent judicial inquiry. The voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India's young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable," the statement said. Sonia Gandhi alleged that everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or by "lumpen elements" with support of the BJP government. aks/kr