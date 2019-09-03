Congress fields 5 candidates for UP bypolls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday announced five candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

Senior Congress leader PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia will contest from Zaidpur constituency.

The Congress fielded Nauman Masood from Gangoh, Dilpreet Singh from Lucknow Cantt, Ranjana Pandey from Manikpur and Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh.



The party had earlier announced Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh.

By-elections are due for 13 Assembly seats which fell vacant after most of sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23, while the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for other seats. (ANI)

