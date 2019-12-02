Congress files complaint with CRPF regarding security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A complaint has been filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday.

According to sources, last week unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi.



Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach.

It is worth noting that the Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.

The Central government has decided to provide them Z plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of Gandhi family. (ANI)