Congress forms coordination panel for Punjab

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday constituted an 11-member coordination committee that includes Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Sunil Jakhar for Punjab for better coordination between the party and the government in the state.

The committee, approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is chaired by AICC in-charge of state Asha Kumari.



Party leaders Ambika Soni, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sunder Sham Arora, Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kuljit Nagra and Gurkirat Kotli are other members of the committee, according to an AICC release.

The party had formed coordination panels for party-ruled states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the union territory of Puducherry on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had dissolved office bearers and executive committee of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Punjab with immediate effect. (ANI)

