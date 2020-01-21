Congress forms manifesto implementation committees in 4 party-ruled states, Puducherry

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Congress on Monday formed manifesto implementation committees for party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan and for the union territory of Puducherry.

The manifesto implementation committees, approved by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have been set up for proper implementation of the party manifesto.



In Punjab, the committee is headed by former union minister P Chidambaram and includes Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari.

The committee in Madhya Pradesh is headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and includes Arjun Modhwadia, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party general secretary in-charge Dipak Babaria.

Former union minister Jairam Ramesh heads the committee in Chhattisgarh which also includes Randeep Surjewala, Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, PCC chief Mohan Markarm, and party general secretary in-charge PL Punia.

The committee in Rajasthan is headed by Tamradhwaj Sahu and includes party MP Amar Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pandey, and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

The committee for Puducherry is headed by former union minister M Veerapa Moily. (ANI)

