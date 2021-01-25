Congress forms panels for Assam assembly polls

Sonia Gandhi has appointed state president Ripun Bora as Chairman of state election committee and the coordination committee along with 23 other members while the campaign committee will be headed by Pradyut Bordoloi which has 49 other members.

New Jan 25 (IANS) The Congress has formed a number of committees for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. The committees formed by the party include the election committee, manifesto committee, management committee, coordination committee, campaign committee and media committee.

Former Assam Minister Rokibul Hussain has been appointed Chairman of the publicity committee while Gaurav Gogoi will be heading the manifesto committee. Former MP Ram Prasad Sarma will head the election management committee and Abdul Khaleque will be in-charge of Media.

Mahila Congress President Sushmita Deb has been appointed chairperson of the outreach committee.

The opposition Congress had on January 19 announced a five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam in the upcoming Assembly elections expected to be held in April-May.

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora had said that his party would contest the elections in alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the three Left parties and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

Besides the AIUDF, a Muslim-dominated party in Assam, and the Left parties, state Congress leaders had held several meetings in the past few months with like minded parties.

AIUDF President and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has been stating that the two parties (Congress and AIUDF) have decided to contest the Assembly polls together since their tie-up for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls held last month.

Recently, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi had appointed three central leaders -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister), Mukul Wasnik (AICC General Secretary) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Bihar MLA) -- to oversee the election campaign in Assam in close coordination with the AICC general secretaries and the party in-charge for the state.

--IANS

miz/ash