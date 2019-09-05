Congress gears up for organisational polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Congress appears to be gearing up for organisational polls with party's General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal, writing to state units seeking information about the membership drive.

In his letter to the PCC presidents and other office bearers of the party, Venugopal wrote, "We hope membership drive is on in all earnestness in your Pradesh. Please note that this membership drive for 2018-2022 will form the basis of the next organisational election to be held as per provisions of the Congress Constitution."



Urging the office bearers to keep the leadership apprised about the progress of membership drive, Venugopal said, "Please keep us informed periodically about the progress of membership drive, such as total number of membership books printed and distributed and total number of membership books returned after being duly filled in. We would like to received these reports every month."

This time Congress wants the membership drive to be organic.

On August 10, CWC on August 10 has appointed Sonia Gandhi as Interim head of the party. Her appointment as the regular president needs ratification from the AICC. (ANI)

