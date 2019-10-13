Congress gets 'stomach ache' due to 'Modi Modi' chants: Amit Shah

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a jibe at Congress saying that the party gets "stomach ache" when they hear 'Modi Modi' chants by the people.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Satara city, BJP national president Shah said, "Congress gets a stomach ache when they hear 'Modi Modi' chants. What they don't realise is that the chants heard abroad are not for Prime Minister Modi but are for the 125 crore people of India."

Speaking on Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Houston for the mega event 'Howdy Modi', he said, "After seeing the vibrant crowd in Houston, even US President Donald Trump was forced to admit that Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world."Meanwhile, Shah also spoke about the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He asserted that the government will evict every infiltrator from the country by 2024.He also launched an attack on the Congress for its 10 years rule in the state and said, "Congress ran the government for 10 years and Sharad Pawar was a minister but what did he bring for Maharashtra? What did Prithviraj Chavan brought to the state from the Union Government? Our work for the last five years outweighs their 50 years."Shah also appealed the voters to elect BJP's candidate from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosle, the former NCP MP who had recently joined BJP.The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)