Congress gets big jolt, Jitin Prasada joins BJP

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A former minister in Manmohan Singh government and a senior congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters.
The development came just ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.
The 47-year-old Prasda is the son of former Congress Vice President Jitendra Prasada and was considered a key aid to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
He won the elections for Parliament for the first time in 2004 from Shahjahanpur, his family bastion. He was made a minister in the Manmohan Singh government in 2008.
Prasada was a part of the G-23 group of the Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms in the Congress party.
--IANS
