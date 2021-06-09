Congress gets big jolt, Jitin Prasada joins BJP

The development came just ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A former minister in Manmohan Singh government and a senior congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters.

The 47-year-old Prasda is the son of former Congress Vice President Jitendra Prasada and was considered a key aid to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

He won the elections for Parliament for the first time in 2004 from Shahjahanpur, his family bastion. He was made a minister in the Manmohan Singh government in 2008.

Prasada was a part of the G-23 group of the Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms in the Congress party.

--IANS

nnm/skp/