Congress hits back at PM on allegations over CAA violence

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The Congress has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his speech in Karnataka's Tumakuru rally where he accused Congress of fomenting trouble during anti-Citizenship protests.

Reacting sharply to the allegation, the Congress said, " Modi ji, this agitation is not against the Parliament but against your divisive work. We will not let you break the country. So far as Pakistan is concerned, India taught them lessons in 1948, 65, 71 and in Kargil and gave so much wound that they are not being able to cope with it. If you want to reply to Pakistan, stop playing games of Biryani and mangoes."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress blaming it for anti-CAA protests in the country and said that opposing CAA is like opposing Constitution of India. Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Modi said: "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against the Constitution." "They are opposing entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn't raised its voice," PM said. While attacking the Congress, Modi said: "They don't have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It's our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It's our duty to help them."