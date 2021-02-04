Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governor's house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government.



"We are going to meet the Governor to demand a special session of the state Assembly. We will move a no-confidence motion against the government as it has lost the faith of the people in the state over the black farm bills," said Hooda while marching to the Governor's house.

"We had requested a meeting with the Governor four times earlier, but they were declined every time. He is the constitutional head and we are the voice of the people," he added.

"The farmers' agitation was peaceful ... What happened at the Red fort should be enquired into properly. We also appreciate farmers as well as the police not losing temper at the time of 26 January agitation," he further said.

He also condemned the suspension of telecom services by the Haryana government in several districts of the state following violent incidents that took place on January 26 during the tractor rally.

Speaking about concretisation of barricades and embedding of spikes on roads by Delhi police, Hooda said, "This move by Delhi police is beyond me. New Delhi is our national capital, why can't people go to their own national capital?"

On the issue of Abhay Chataula's resignation, he said that there is no point in his resignation from the Vidhan Sabha as the government has to be fought in the Vidhan Sabha and not from outside. He added that Chautala should raise his voice against the government with them.

Later in the day, Hooda tweeted, "Today, we marched to the Governor House while it was raining, but he again didn't meet us. By doing so, he's not doing his constitutional duty. It is our duty to raise the voice of the people and we are doing that." (ANI)

