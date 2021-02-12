Congress in Assam launches Bus Yatras ahead of polls

The party said the Yatra would criss-cross the state for two weeks, while meeting the people and discussing their grievances and other issues.

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) To reach out to the people before the Assembly elections, the Congress in Assam on Friday launched the 'Bus Yatras' named 'Axom Basaon Ahok' (Let's Save Assam).

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora said that through the four bus yatras, the party leaders would reach out to every family across the state to know their opinion, sufferings and hardships in the last five years of the BJP's "misrule".

The Axom Basaon Ahok's first bus yatra began from Bordowa Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15the century saint.

Lok Sabha MP and Congress Campaign Committee Chairman, Pradyut Bordoloi launched the Yatra from Bordowa Than in central Assam's Nagaon district.

Talking to the media, he said : "We will reach-out to every household through this yatra and appeal to every person to support Congress party to save Assam from being destroyed by the BJP and its cronies. We will interact with diverse sections of the society to understand their issues and problems."

AICC General Secretary and party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora, Congress Manifesto Committee Chairman Gaurav Gogoi, party's Publicity Committee Chairman Rakibul Hussain and former minister Gautam Bora flagged off the Yatra.

Singh said: "The aim of this Yatra is to listen to every section of the society -- women, youth, unemployed and people from every walk of life. Many sections of the society are coming forward to share their issues and concerns with the Congress party through this Yatra."

The Congress leader said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has failed on its 2016 electoral promise to protect the community, identity and honour of Assam.

State Congress chief Ripun Bora said that the Congress government under the leadership of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had worked really hard to bring stability and peace in Assam.

"The BJP wants to push Assam into turbulence through their divisive agenda but we will not let it happen," the APCC President stated.

"The people of Assam have been put to torture by the BJP government on economic, sociological and environment front. We would listen to everyone through this yatra and ensure every section of the society is taken along the path of peace and prosperity again," said Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Congress Legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia also launched the second yatra from the eastern Assam's historic town of Sivasagar.

The Congress led by Tarun Gogoi governed Assam from 2001 to 2016 before the BJP came to power five years ago.

