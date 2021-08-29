Congress in UP completes training in 42 districts

On Sunday, the program was completed in Banda, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Chandauli, Amethi, Kasganj and Basti in the sixth day of the training session.

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Congress party in UP has completed training in 42 districts while the target is to give training to 2 lakh office bearers as the party is organizing 700 camps in the state ahead of assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday had addressed the session virtually and said the party will appoint 58,000 village level heads in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched the 100-day campaign to train its office bearers under the 'Prashikshan Se Parakram' programme on August 24.

The party will organise 700 training camps in which about two lakh office bearers from the grassroots level will be given training.

The organisation building programme of the party is in its final stages. Block committees of the party have been constituted at all 823 blocks in the state and also 8,134 Nyay Panchayats. The process of selecting gram sabha heads in on.

The 'Prashikshan Se Parakram' programme which began on Tuesday at the district level will ensure the participation of district and city committee members and various frontal organizations, the Congress said.

"After the district training camps, the programme will be held in every Assembly segment and only authorised persons will attend the camps," said a party functionary.

The topics that will be discussed include booth management, better utilization of social media, focus on Congress ideology and exposing the true face of the BJP-RSS.

Another topic that will be discussed is the role of parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in derailing the development of Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

miz/skp/