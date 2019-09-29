Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi greets citizens on Navratras

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday sent greetings and best wishes to people on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratras and Durga Puja.

She said that in the coming nine days, nine forms of Goddess are worshipped and this devotion is also related to the important place of women in the Indian society.



Sonia also stated that in the present circumstances we will have to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women.

"The nine forms of the Goddess symbolize courage, valor, prosperity, opulence, strength, intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and positive powers. I hope that worshippers strengthen their will power by fasting and worshipping and restraining the negative forces," Sonia Gandhi said.

The Sharadiya Navratras commence today and will culminate on October 7. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 8. (ANI)

