Congress-JDS alliance likely in Karnataka after bypoll results: Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that there is a possibility of Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka after the bypoll results.

"We don't have many differences between Congress and JDS but we have a lot of differences between BJP and us. That is why I am saying that there is a possibility that we (Congress) and JDS will go together and form the government after the bypoll results," Parameshwara said.



"Even HD Devegowda has said that decision will be taken after Sonia Gandhi's decision which supports my statement," Parameshwar said.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also hinted that Congress is not averse to ally with JDS.

"It is important to teach BJP a lesson and we have to win all 15 seats. There are sources saying that JDS and Congress will come together to form the government after the bypoll results," Kharge had said.

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

