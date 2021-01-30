Congress Kerala MPs Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden slam Kerala government over Covid handling

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 30 (ANI): Two Kerala Congress' Member of Parliaments (MPs), Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden on Saturday lashed out against the state government's handling of the Covid pandemic.



Benny Behanan said, "The state government has not been able to effectively deal with the Covid crisis in Kerala. He should admit defeat and apologize to the people. The state government used Covid-19 as a cover for political campaigning. The government won many awards by misleading the people and the media. Health Minister KK Shailaja should return the awards and apologise. They are responsible for making Kerala number one in terms of Covid cases in the country,"said Behanan.

He added, "The state government also falsified the covid tests. The Chief Minister, who announced that he would create a new Kerala, created the new Corona Kerala. The CM acted as a commentator during the Corona pandemic. The government did just rhetoric and public relations (PR) work. The government is not even willing to conduct a surveillance test to find the source and cause of the disease".

Hibi Eden also didn't mince words while slamming the state government.

Hibi said, "The First Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) started for Covid treatment was completely shut down. This was a major setback. Even though the government says Covid treatment is free, the Ernakulam PVS Hospital charges Rs 10,000 for an anti-viral injection".

"Needless to say, the standards will be tightened after all public spaces are opened and given maximum freedom. The Department of Health has made a serious mistake in granting exemptions. The government does not give enough money to Covid treatment centers," he added.

At present, 72482 Covid cases are still active in the state. A total of 8,41,444 patients have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state is currently at 3704. (ANI)

