Congress' Kuldeep Rathore slams Himachal govt over rise in intoxicants, inflation

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government in the state over inflation and unemployment and said that these would be major issues in the upcoming by-polls in the state scheduled to be held on October 30.



Addressing a press conference here, Rathore challenged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to have a factual discussion on the matter.

He further attacked the government on the rise of intoxicants in the state and said that the government does not want to get to the source of the problem.

"Police is also accepting the rise in intoxicants' business, but where is the intoxicant consignment coming from, the government is not able to find out or does not want to find out," he said.

He further said that the government is evading the question of unemployment and suspected that the government could accept donations from the cement companies.

"Cement prices increase during the election season, I fear that the government would not take donations from cement companies for elections," said Rathore.

The by-polls are scheduled to be held in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai on October 30. The results of the by-poll would be announced on November 2.

Himachal Pradesh goes to polls later next year in November. (ANI)

