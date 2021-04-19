Congress leader Anand Sharma tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in the national capital.



This comes after former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

On Sunday, Dr Singh had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated".

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other leaders have wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)

