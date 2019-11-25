Congress leader Deepak Singh arrives in Parliament on bicycle, wearing anti-pollution mask

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Congress legislative party leader Deepak Singh on Monday attempted to draw the attention of the state government towards the issue of pollution, by arriving at the Uttar Pradesh assembly on a bicycle and donning an anti-pollution mask.

The legislator said: "I request the government of Uttar Pradesh to provide clean air and water to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, which is their right by the constitution. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I want to draw the attention of the government towards this issue."



Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary informed the Supreme Court that around 1,000 FIRs were filed in connection with stubble burning and a fine of around Rs 1 crore imposed on defaulters. (ANI)

