Congress leader Deepender S Hooda meets Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Saturday.



After the meeting, while talking to ANI, he said that "It was a routine meeting."

The Rajya Sabha MP Hooda is a member of the party's screening committee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

On September 17, Congress constituted a three-member Screening Committee for forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Screening Committee for UP Assembly polls will be under the chairmanship of Bhawar Jitendra Singh. Deepender Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Varsha Gaikwad and Ajay Singh Lallu are the members of the Committee.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. (ANI)

