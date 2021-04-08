Congress leader files poll code breach complaint against Vijayan

Pacheni, also is also the district Congress chief, said that soon after Vijayan cast his vote on April 6 at a booth in Kannur, he said thatt all gods, including Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa, rooting for the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front.

"This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct to be observed during the election. So I have registered a complaint against him," he said.

Vijayan's comments had also drawn ire from other leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, who said Vijayan is taking Hindu believers for a ride as it was he and his government which took the lead to break the tradition and culture of the famed Sabarimala temple by taking two women in the banned age group (10 to 50) to the temple accompanied by the police in 2018, following the apex court verdict.

--IANS

