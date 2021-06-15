Congress leader Hanumantha Rao calls for all party meeting against removal of Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana's senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao calls for an all-party meeting against the removal of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta Centre here in Hyderabad in 2019.



While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao of Telangana Congress said that he would call for an all-party meeting on June 17 against the removal of the Ambedkar statue, that had been placed at Panjagutta Centre here in Hyderabad back in 2019.

Hanumantha Rao said, "Back in April 12, 2019, the Jai Bhim members have come forward and established a statue of Ambedkar that was to be inaugurated on April 14. But on April 13, a day after it has been put up, the statue has been demolished by the Municipal authorities. As soon as we got the information about the demolition of the state, I along with several other leaders have visited the place and held a protest."

He further said, "Later after this incident, I bought a statue of Ambedkar and placed it in place on June 18, which was again confiscated and was put in a police station. The statue has been there in the police station for two years."

He said that it has been two years since the state has confiscated this statue. "Despite this, we tried to get that statue out in several ways by holding a hunger strike that ran for 4 days but was called of when Telangana Congress incharge, Manickam Tagore came in support and assured to take some action on this. He further said, "It has been two years and nothing has been done, so that is why I have decided to call for an all party meeting, that includes AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is at a mayor's position to an OBC candidate, and leaders of CPI, CPM, TDP and others."

He further requested K Taraka Ramarao, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development to take up this issue. He further said that a representative from each party is being called to attend this meeting that will be held on June 17 from 11 am to 1 pm at Somajiguda Press Club here in Hyderabad. (ANI)

