Congress leader Jitin Prasada likely to join BJP today

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, said sources.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader had a meeting with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel at his residence. They are at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence right now.

Jitin Prasad started his career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 for the first time. He was also a minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

Prasada's departure could be a blow to Congress after another heavyweight leader of the party Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March 2020. (ANI)

