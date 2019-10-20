Congress leader lauds Indian Army's action on terror camps in PoK

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Sunday praised the Indian Army for targeting the terror camps situated in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

Speaking to ANI, Tulsi said, "It is a good step because now the routes which are taken by them (terrorists) for infiltrating into India are well known and from the border, their establishments can be seen."

"It is a good thing that they were bombed," he added.Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. "Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)