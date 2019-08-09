Congress leader Nana Patole demands FIR against Maharashtra minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress leader Nana Patole demanded that an FIR should be filed against the minister under Maharashtra Disaster Management law of 2005 for alleged negligence in tackling the flood situation in the state.

" You must have all seen the video. The minister was seen enjoying while taking stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas. An FIR should be filed under Maharashtra Disaster Management Act," he said while speaking to ANI.



Patole rebuked Mahajan after he shared two video clips where he was seen smiling and waving hands cheerfully while surveying parts of the flood-hit district.

In another clip, Mahajan can be seen inspecting the flood situation standing on a road as he filmed a selfie video.

Several isolated parts of Maharashtra, particularly Sangli and Kolhapur districts, are in the grip of devastating floods over the last few days following relentless rains in the region. Yesterday, the NDRF team evacuated thousands of people in the flood-ravaged districts. (ANI)

