Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.



Talking to Twitter, the Congress leader said she is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease.

"With mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for Covid. Please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Stay Home, Stay safe," she tweeted.

Chowdhury joined a long list of Congress leaders who have been recently infected with the viral disease including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Anand Sharma, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

As many as 1,34,54,880 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,78,841 were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll related to the infection stands at 1,84,657. (ANI)

