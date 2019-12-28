Congress leader shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur (Bihar), Dec 28 (IANS) A Congress leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Saturday morning in Bihar's Vaishali district, the police said.

Criminals carried out the incident on Cinema Road here.

According to the information, Rakesh Kumar was on his way to gym when assailants fired at him from point blank range and shot him dead. The police have launched a probe.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raghav Dayal, said, "The assailants fired four bullets at Rakesh Kumar. He died on the spot."

After the incident, hundreds of people gathered at the crime scene and started raising slogans against the police. They also vandalised the police vehicle. Angry people were demanding the arrest of the culprits. "We have not been able to ascertain the cause of the murder. We have launched a probe and will catch the culprits very soon," the police said. Rakesh Kumar was earlier vice president of youth Congress. hindi-skp/