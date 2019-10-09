Congress leader shot dead in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A Congress leader was shot by unidentified assailants in Greater Kailash Nagar of Kanpur district on Wednesday and he died later, police said.

The Congress leader Shoaib Khan was shot on chest. He was brought in a critical condition to the Regional Saral Hospital by his family.

As his condition remained critical, doctors shifted him to Medical College, where he was declared brought dead, Kanpur Superintendent of Police Rajkumar told ANI.



Khan had been serving as secretary of the Congress city committee for 3 years.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi condemned the crime and said that Uttar Pradesh was facing lawlessness and criminals appear to be shooting at will and were having a free run.

"Today, a teacher and her son were brutally murdered in Mau. A Congress leader was killed in Kanpur. A student leader was murdered in the town," she said in a tweet.

The Congress leader said that people were facing problems, suffering atrocities and facing violence and the situation had gone beyond the level of tolerance.

