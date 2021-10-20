Congress leader slams Amarinder Singh over plans of new party, tie-ups with BJP

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar slammed former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over his plan of unveiling a new political party that can even join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the captain has exposed himself too soon.



"He comes from a very big family of Maharaja of Patiala, he should have at least kept the dignity of this. We didn't expect that he will expose himself so soon," Anwar said.

Senior Congressman said that the Congress party has always given Amarinder Singh full respect and his recent decision of being open to the idea of joining hands with the BJP, shows that the former CM has 'no ideology'.

"Congress party has given many opportunities to Amarinder Singh, he was the Chief Minister of Punjab for almost a decade. The party has always given him full respect," Senior Congress leader said.

"Because he had to resign from the chief minister's post, he left the party, now he is making his own party, he is even talking about joining hands with BJP, It shows that he has no ideology," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amarinder Singh said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

