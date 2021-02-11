Congress leader slams Telangana CM for comparing 'protestors to dogs', says new low in country's democracy

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader Uttar Kumar Reddy on Thursday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for comparing "protestors to dogs" at an event in Nalgonda on Wednesday said it was "a new low in Indian democracy".



The MP from Nalgonda also alleged that the Chief Minister had "cheated" the people of the state and demanded an apology.

"There were some tribal women who had come to the meeting to express grievances about podu (agricultural) lands and wanted to submit a memorandum. In what must be a new low in Indian democracy, the elected Chief Minister called them dogs in a public meeting and asked the police to remove them," Reddy told ANI.

"The Chief Minister even directly threatened the women saying 'if you don't leave, something will happen to you'. He promised them 12 pc reservation and three acres of agricultural land but did not fulfil it and has cheated them. On top of that, he calls them dogs when he comes to meet them. We severely condemn this," he added.

He also alleged that the chief minister has stated that he would crush all those who criticise him. "No one is afraid of him," Reddy said.

Rao on Wednesday had lost cool at a public gathering in the Nagarjun Sagar area of the Nalgonda district when a group of people, including some women, wanted to give a representation and started to protest.

"Now that you have given the memo, leave from here. If you want to stay, please remain calm. No one will be distracted by your stupid acts, you will be beaten up unnecessarily. We have seen many people, amma, there are a lot of dogs like you. Leave from here," he told the protestors. (ANI)

