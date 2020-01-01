Congress leader Uttam Kumar's language against CP Hyderabad is intemperate: Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy's 'language' used against Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad is 'intemperate' and should not have been used.

"Congress leader Uttam Kumar's language against CP Hyderabad is intemperate and should not have been used. He must understand that Darussalam is a large space of AIMIM itself and had once even hosted Indira Gandhi's public address," Owaisi said in another tweet.



After the Hyderabad Police denied permission to Congress to hold a rally on its 135th foundation day, Reddy allegedly termed the city Police Commissioner a "puppet" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that they will meet the Governor over the issue.

"He was so enthusiastic about protesting against CAA that his party declined our invitation to participate in the protest public meeting held in Nizamabad," he added. (ANI)

