Congress leaders condole demise of RS MP Rajeev Satav

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed grief on the demise of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav.



Satav passed away from COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

"I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family," Rahul tweeted.

Satav, 46, was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat. The Congress leader had been the MP from Maharashtra's Hingoli in the 16th Lok Sabha and the MLA from Maharashtra's Kalamnuri. Earlier he had served as the President of the Indian Youth Congress.

Describing Satav as "clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress", Priyanka tweeted: "In Rajiv Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to carry on without him."

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and compatriot Rajeev Satav. His unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace," the Congress tweeted.

Calling him a thorough organisation man and forceful speaker, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added: "My young colleague Rajeev Satav has passed away from COVID-19 complications. He had been President, Youth Congress as well as MP in both Houses. He was always well prepared. He was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!"

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also expressed his grief on Satav's demise.

"Speechless! Today I lost a friend who took the first step in public life with me in the Youth Congress. Rajiv Satav's simplicity, unmistakable grin, on-ground engagement, and friendship will always be missed," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

