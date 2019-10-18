Congress leaders kept practicing selfish politics on Article 370: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress saying that it had practiced the politics which had greatly harmed the country and its leaders had spoken the language of India's adversaries on the government's decision to repeal Article 370.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said that Article 370 led to the growth of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and an increase in corruption but the Congress leaders kept practicing their "selfish" politics.

"These are the same people who had kept Article 370 and Article 35A. This led to a rise in terrorism in the Valley, an increase in corruption and people being deprived of their rights but the Congress and some of its allies kept practicing their selfish politics," he said."We removed Article 370 and Article 35A but instead of showing solidarity with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, they spoke the language of our adversaries. Whom were their words helping," he asked.Modi was apparently referring to the remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which Pakistan sought to use to build its narrative at a UN Human Rights Council meeting. Congress had slammed Pakistan and said the repeal of Article 370 was an internal matter of India."We have seen the Congress practicing politics which has caused the biggest damage to the country," said Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)