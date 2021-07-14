Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, assure Patole's statements will not be repeated

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rift between the parties of the Maha Vikas Anghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Congress leaders on Wednesday met National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to assure him that Congress chief Nana Patole's statements that allegedly angered leaders in the alliance, would not be repeated.



NCP sources informed that a few MVA leaders were angry with recent statements made by Patole about his party's 'growing influence in Maharashtra'.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chouhan, state party in-charge HK Patil and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat met Pawar at his residence in Silver Oak.

"Many leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi were getting angry with Nana Patole's controversial statements, so today HK Patil and other Congress leaders met Pawar Sahab and assured him that such rhetoric will not happen again," NCP sources told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday amid reports of the growing rift in the ruling alliance, Patole had said, "People will see, Congress in Maharashtra will become the number one party in the state. Many people are miffed over the party's growing influence over the state."

Patole had also alleged that his phone was being tapped by the Maharashtra government and that 'some people' were stabbing Congress in the back.

Chouhan and Patil, however, assured that the MVA government was stable and the Congress chief's statements had been taken out of context. (ANI)

