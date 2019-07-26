Congress leaders mistaken for kidnappers, thrashed, beaten in MP

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Residents of Sitaljhiri village here thrashed two Congress leaders and a social worker mistaking them to be kidnappers who targeted young children, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra on Friday.



"They had gone to meet another Congress leader for some work in the nearby village. While returning the villagers tried to stop them by shouting, they instead chose to flee the scene which resulted in the locals attacking their car and some physical confrontation also ensued," Mishra told ANI here.

Congress leader Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Adivasi community leader Lalit Baraskar were injured in the incident that occurred while they were returning from Kesia village on late Thursday night.

Mishra added that there were some rumours of kidnappers being active in the area which had led locals to be suspicious on their part of any outsiders.

"There are some rumours doing the rounds regarding kidnappers being active in this area. We are trying to educate people not to rely on those as they are untrue. As far as the current matter is concerned we have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and are carrying out investigations," he added. (ANI)