Congress leaders revel in 'non-Congress company'

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who claims to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, was seen accompanying Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) President Shivpal Singh Yadav who embarked on his 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra' on Tuesday from Mathura.

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress in Uttar Pradesh seems to be in a disintegration mode. Even as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making concerted efforts to revive the party, its leaders apparently have other plans.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was seen sitting alongside Shivpal in his customised bus. He also felicitated the leader before starting his yatra.

As the photographs went viral on social media, Congress leaders began questioning his presence in another political party's function.

"If this is what people close to Priyanka are doing, what moral authority do these leaders have to expel us?" questioned an expelled leader.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP, Rajaram Pal visited Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday evening.

Speculations about his joining the party gained ground after his photographs with Akhilesh Yadav went viral on the internet.

