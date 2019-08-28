Congress leaders should not make statements that can demoralise party workers: Veerappa Moily

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Taking strong note of Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged his party leaders to not make any statement which can demoralise the Congress cadre.

"Persons like Jairam Ramesh or anybody cannot pass statements on the Congress policies. The Congress high-command will see the matter. There will be proper guidelines for people to ensure that party cadre is not demoralised at a time when unitedly we need to build the party," he told ANI."Few others are also encouraged (because of Ramesh's statement). Any leader including Jairam Ramesh shouldn't make any such statements which will demoralise the rank and file of the Congress party especially when Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the cause of the party and also against policies of the present government," Moily added.Moily's comments comes days after Jairam Ramesh had said that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the time won't help."If you are going to demonise him (PM Modi) all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him," he had said."He talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy," the former Union Minister had said, as per media reports.Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi have also given their views on the issue endorsing Ramesh' remark. (ANI)