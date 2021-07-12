Congress leadership failing to resolve infighting in state units: IANS-CVoter Live Tracker

After the Punjab and Haryana unit of Congress, now infighting is being witnessed in party's Chhattisgarh unit as well and 48.33 per cent respondents said the Congress leadership is consistently failing to resolve the infighting in state units of the party.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Congress leadership is consistently failing to resolve the infighting in state units of the party, as per the IANS-C Voter Live Tracker.

Tremors are being felt in Chhattisgarh over the issue of a change in leadership. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday and after the meeting said, that when the high command asks that someone else should be made Chief Minister, it will be done as per their wish.

Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo, whose supporters are pushing for change, has maintained that the issue of Chhattisgarh Chief Ministership is to be decided by the Congress leadership and party President Sonia Gandhi as it is their prerogative.

Infighting is also rampant in the Haryana unit of the Congress, where supporters of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have stepped up pressure to remove Kumari Selja as the state President and appoint him to the post.

Sources say the former Chief Minister wants free hand in the state affairs and also is upset with growing clout of Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his bete nore Navjot Sidhu are caught in a tussle in Punjab.

After Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi separately, there is speculation that Priyanka Gandhi has suggested Sidhu's name as the Punjab Congress chief. However, Amarinder Singh and some of the other factions in the party are not accepting this formula.

Sources said that Punjab leaders may accept him as the Working President, but not as a full-fledged state unit chief as the Chief Minister is keen on having a non-Sikh face as the state Congress President.

