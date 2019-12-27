Congress-Left march jointly against CAA in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) The Congress and Left parties on Friday brought out an impressive joint rally here protesting against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of CItizens (NRC).

Top Left and Congress leaders in West Bengal marched shoulder to shoulder in the rally that started from Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata and culminated at Mahajati Sadan about 2.5 km away.

The marchers also protested against the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and canvassed for the nationwide general strike called on January 8.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, CPI-M state Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and Pradesh Congress chief Somen Mitra were among those in the vanguard of the march. The supporters and activists of both the Congress and the Left parties joined the rally in large numbers.