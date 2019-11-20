Congress LS MPs to meet on house strategy

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha members on Wednesday to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi.

Congress wants to corner government on issues concerning public, economic slowdown, farmers' distress and unemployment. The party does not want to deviate on other issues which it claims are being created by the ruling party as a part of their strategy.

The party also wants to raise the issue of pollution and air quality in the National Capital region (NCR). On Tuesday, the Congress initiated a debate in the House on the issue of pollution and asked the government to do something more to control the menace.

Sonia Gandhi also raised concerns on ongoing pollution levels in the capital while speaking at an award ceremony The Congress has been protesting against the government on all these issues since November 5. It also wants to raise the issue of electoral bonds and was trying to garner support from other opposition parties. The party has alleged that the scheme of electoral bonds tantamount to money laundering as common citizens cannot know which corporates donated money to whom and the what benefits they reaped as a result. miz/dpb