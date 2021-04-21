Congress' Manish Tewari writes to US President over FedEx shooting, urges him to ensure security of Sikh community

Chandigarh [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has written to the US President Joe Biden urging him to ensure the security of the Sikh community living across the US which has been "repeatedly targeted in hate crimes" leading to several killings.



The Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab, expressed his 'deepest condolences' to the US President over the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight people including four members of the Sikh community.

"The hate crimes against any community were unacceptable. A hate crime is a hate crime, targeted against any community", Tiwari said.

The Congress MP said Indianapolis was not an isolated incident and pointed out the attack on a Sikh temple (Gurdwara Sahib) at Oak Creek Wisconsin claimed seven innocent lives in August 2012.

In the letter, Tiwari called for an awareness campaign across the US about the Sikh community, and said, "it would be perhaps appropriate if certain mass sensitisation campaigns or other such activities are undertaken across the United States of America driven from the Federal level downwards".

He also recalled the 9/11 incidents, and said, "as we approach the 20th anniversary of the dastardly 9/11 attacks, it is regrettable but needs to be flagged that the aftermath of that catastrophe saw an increase in hate crimes targeting the Sikh community. If you may recall that on 15th of September 2001 in Mesa Arizona Balbir Singh Sodhi a Sikh American was murdered in a case of mistaken identity. Be that as it may, a hate crime is a hate crime, targeted against any community".

"As you may be aware that the Sikhs are a very altruistic community. Most recently this spirit of selflessness was evidenced once again when the Sikh community of New York City served meals to health care workers, COVID affected patients, as the city was ravaged and unable to cope with rising cases of COVID-19. It is integral to the Sikh ethos to serve all those who need to be served de-prioritizing one's own needs for the greater good of society", he added.

Eight people were killed in the shooting at Indianapolis on April 15 night (local time), including 4 Sikhs. (ANI)

