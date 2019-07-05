Congress MLA nabbed for 'bathing' Maharashtra engineer in slime

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Prakash Shedekar, a sub-engineer with the PWD, the police have arrested Rane and five other activists of the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP).

#WATCH Nitesh Rane at Kankavali police station earlier today after being arrested for throwing mud on an engineer: Whatever you want to do, do it tomorrow. If you arrest me today, they will win. And people of Kankavali will keep dying like this. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nUwo9zc9Pg July 4, 2019

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane: Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Everyday at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance. https://t.co/QBPsx6B7kt — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

The police have charged Rane and others with sections pertaining to obstructing a government servant, abuse, assault. FIR was registered against him and 40-50 of his supporters under Sections 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506 of IPC. Further investigations are on.

PWD staff all over the state have launched an agitation to protest against the treatment meted out to Shedekar.

MSP President and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, the father of Nitesh Rane, admitted that what happened was wrong and said that he would apologise to the concerned engineer on behalf of his son.

Earlier this afternoon, Nitesh Rane, accompanied by Kankavli Municipal Council President and activists of the NDA-affiliated MSP, went to inspect road repairing work being carried out on a stretch of a bridge on the Gad River near Kankavli.

They accosted sub-engineer Shedekar, questioning him on the bad condition of the roads besides lecturing him on how people had to battle slime and mud on the potholed roads routinely.

"People are bearing it daily... Now, you also experience it," some of the activists said as they emptied a couple of buckets full of slime on Shedekar, abused him, roughed him up and pushed him around.

Some wet mud even fell on Nitesh Rane, who sought an explanation from the sub-engineer on the bad condition of roads and why a service road was not yet constructed as assured by the authorities. He also gave Shedekar a "15-day ultimatum" to build the service road for the benefit of pedestrians.

The activists demanded to know "who has given you the right to sink Kankavli under slime" and some activists took him around in the wet mud to show him the ground reality.

At one point, Rane and other activists were seen attempting to tie Shedekar to a pole on the under-construction bridge, ostensibly to teach him a lesson.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, evoking mixed reactions with many condemning the incident.Though Narayan Rane did not defend his son, he pointed out that people have been suffering since long with the miserable road conditions but the local authorities were ignoring their plight.