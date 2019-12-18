Congress MLA says will push for white paper by MP govt in Vyapam case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): After the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stated that it was satisfied with the investigations carried out in connection with the Vyapam scam, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary has said he will push for a white paper to be issued in the matter.

"I had raised an issue in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that a white paper be issued, in connection with Vyapam scam. I will talk to the state's home minister and the chief minister that action should be taken and everything should be clarified. People should get to know how they were cheated," Chaudhary told ANI on Tuesday.The Congress MLA said that he was dissatisfied with the fact that discussions were not held in the state Assembly due to the adjournment of the House.On the other hand, media-in-charge of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra Parashar said that the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government had already proven that there was no scam and added that the results of the SIT could not be politically influenced."The Congress is used to lying, when they were in the opposition they used to falsely rake up the issue of Vyapam scam. They (Congress) should now tell the people that the Shivraj Singh government had already settled the matter by forming a SIT in the matter," Parashar told ANI here."Any investigation should not be influenced politically. The results of the SIT cannot be moulded to suit an MLA's interests," he added.The alleged Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees. (ANI)