Congress mocks Khattar who threatens to chop off aide's head

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted a video of Khattar attending a road show in which he is presented an axe.

The Chief Minister goes on to address the crowd with axe in his hand and how it can be used to destroy enemies. But soon things turned ugly when a BJP leader standing behind Khattar places a crown on his head.

The angry Chief Minister then turns with the axe still in his hand and threatens to chop off the BJP leader's head.

"What are you doing? I will chop off your head. Move aside," Khattar can be heard saying in the video as the BJP leader apologises for his action.

Slamming the Chief Minister for losing his cool, Surjewala said, "Anger and ego are harmful to health. Why does Khattar sir get angry?" "If this is what he says to his leader, wonder what will he do with the public?" Surjewala said. This is not the first time that Khattar has lost his cool in public. Earlier, the Haryana Chief Minister had pushed aside a man who was trying to take a selfie with him at an event in Karnal. Khattar is touring the state under his Jan Ashirvaad Yatra where the assembly elections are due later this year.