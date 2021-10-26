Congress moves EC, alleges voters being 'lured, threatened' in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Assam, Congress has alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is misusing its power to "crush democracy and the Constitution is being murdered in Assam".



The party alleged that voters are being "lured and threatened" and demanded that a case should be "registered for bribery" and the Chief Minister should be banned from campaigning.

We demanded that a case be registered for bribery and Chief Minister Sarma be banned from campaigning.

Briefing media persons, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said a Congress delegation, led by Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, met Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

"We told them how democracy is being crushed in Assam and how Constitution is being murdered. How abuse of power is being done and how votes are being influenced at the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Surjewala said.

"We demanded that Election Commission take strict action regarding the manner in which voters are being lured and threatened. Misuse of government machinery for bypolls is being done and the statement of the chief minister (is) on record. We demanded that a case be registered for bribery and Chief Minister Sarma be banned from campaigning," alleged the Congress leader.

Bypolls for Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra will be held in Assam on October 30. The results will be declared on November 2. (ANI)