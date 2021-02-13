Congress MP gives notice for privilege motion, says not allowed seat in PM Modi's program

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, raising motion of privilege for allegedly not being allowed the 'rightful protocol' as the seating arrangements for the inaugural program which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Eden's constituency is limited to a 'select few'.



Eden also sought reference of the same to the Committee of Privileges for examination and asked the Speaker to take necessary action in the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on February 14 to launch several development projects.

"In absolute contravention of all protocols and courtesies to be accorded to a Member of Parliament, it is learnt that the sitting Member of Parliament is not allowed the rightful protocol as the seating arrangements for the inaugural program are limited to a select few," he said.

Eden also alleged that Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, elected from Maharashtra and "bears no role or functional authority as far as the projects to be inaugurated are concerned" is permitted to sit in the program.

"It is this brazen attempt at wilfully jeopardizing the protocol by selectively placing a Rajya Sabha member that reveals the political bias of the organizers who are unfortunately turning this graceful occasion to a meagre display of their political affiliation," he said. (ANI)

