Congress MP, Punjab ministers meet Shah over 'missing' farmers

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) With more than 100 farmers from the state going 'missing' after the Republic Day violence in Delhi, Punjab ministers led by Sukhjinder Randhawa and Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah here to seek his intervention to known about their whereabouts.

"Met Amit Shah after budget with ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukh Sarkaria and Raj Kumar Chabhewal," Tewari said in a tweet.

"We requested him that list of detained and arrested in farm protests should be made public to enable them to take legal recourse. Delhi Police has/is putting up list on their website," he added.

As per the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, over 100 farmers from Punjab, who went to Delhi to take part in the rally, have gone "missing".

--IANS

vg/vd