Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP's Sanjay Singh give suspension of business notice over CAB protests

New Delhi (India), Dec 12 (ANI): Congress parliamentarian Ripun Bora and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'.

Assam's largest city Guwahati and district Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



On Wednesday as many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the CAB Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. It had been passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lok Sabha earlier.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)