Congress MP writes to President Kovind, seeks dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, CMs of UP, Haryana

Bajwa further appealed to the President to book the perpetrators under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."The perpetrators of these murders must be arrested and charged under Section 302 of theIndian Penal Code at the earliest. I urge you to dismiss Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinetdue to his provocative statements regarding the farm protests which incite violence and communal hatred," read his letter.Terming the incident as a "wanton act of violence" he alleged that there have been numerous events of violence in the state since 2017. "The complete breakdown of law and order within the State has only empowered those to act with impunity," he said.Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks of using 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers and urging BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks', Bajwa stated, "Such statements from one who occupies a Constitutional position has not been seen since the end of the British Raj in India.""It is even more disturbing that these calls for violence came a day after the nation celebrated the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri," he added.Reiterating the non-violent methods of these leaders who fought for India's independence, he said, "Government has unleashed its machinery to violently act against peaceful protesters.""It is because of this, I urge you to seek the resignation of the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and impress upon them how they have failed their fundamental duty in protecting the people they serve," added the Congress MP.The state government on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stating that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that they will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of every person who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs, the state government said.Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra Teni, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.However, both the Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)