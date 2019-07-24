Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan, K Suresh give adjournment notices in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over different issues.

Chowdhury has given the notice over "killing of tribals across the nation".

K Suresh has given notice in the lower house seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir.



Earlier, India on Tuesday categorically denied that the Prime Minister had sought the US President's mediation on Kashmir.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament after the Opposition sought a clarification from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim.

